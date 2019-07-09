ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A Montgomery County police officer was charged after a viral video showed him allegedly assaulting a man during an arrest.
Kevin Joseph Moris, 31, of Silver Spring was charged with second-degree assault and misconduct in office.
He has also been suspended.
Montgomery County Police Investigating Viral Video Showing Officer Slamming Suspect’s Head Into Pavement
County Police opened the investigating into the video last week.
Cell phone video uploaded to Twitter Thursday showed a Montgomery County police officer kneeing a man’s head into the ground while handcuffing him. Afterward, the suspect can be seen with a bloody mouth.
WARNING: The video and its caption contain profanity.
At one point in the video, the suspect yells at an officer, “I just spit on your (expletive) shoe,” after which the officer pulled the man’s shirt over his face.
The man arrested, 19-year-old Arnaldo Pesoa of Silver Spring, reportedly resisted arrest when police made contact with him inside a McDonald’s in the Aspen Hill Shopping Center Wednesday.
He was taken to jail on charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, attempted distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, resisting arrest and second-degree assault. He posted a $5,000 bond and was released.
Police said officers were conducting an undercover operation regarding Pesoa selling psilocybin mushrooms in the area when the incident occurred.
Morris, has since been assigned to administrative duties and his police powers have been suspended as the department reviews the incident, the department said in a statement.