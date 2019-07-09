GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — A St. Mary’s County drug dealer was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for distributing fentanyl that resulted in a victim’s death.
Matthew Lusby, 46, of Mechanicsville, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release for distribution of fentanyl. As a result of Lusby’s drug distribution, a victim died.
According to Lusby’s plea agreement, on May 18, 2018, he distributed fentanyl to Victim 1. Victim 1 was found unresponsive in his home on May 19, 2018, next to hypodermic needles and a small bag of powder that tested positive for fentanyl. Shortly after, Victim 1 was pronounced dead.
The medical examiner determined that the cause of death was fentanyl and morphine intoxication.
Phone records showed that Victim 1 had a 10-minute conversation with Lusby the day before he died. Law enforcement began investigating Lusby for distributing heroin and fentanyl in Southern Maryland.
As detailed in his plea agreement, on August 16, 2018, a confidential informant working at the direction of law enforcement, purchased heroin from Lusby in Lusby’s home.
On September 6, 2018, a search warrant was executed at Lusby’s residence and law enforcement recovered 14 grams of heroin mixed with fentanyl, 30.9 grams of pure fentanyl, drug packaging materials, four digital scales, several needles and a credit card in Lusby’s name with heroin and fentanyl residue.