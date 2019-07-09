BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The University of Maryland Board of Regents has appointed a search committee to find a new chancellor for the 12-campus university system.
The 18-member committee will look nationwide for a new chancellor. The current one, USM Chancellor Robert L. Caret, whose five-year appointment began July 1, 2015, said last month he will not be seeking another term and will leave on June 30, 2020.
The search committee will be led by two co-chairs, Board of Regents Chair Linda Gooden and Vice Chair Barry Gossett.
The full committee is listed below:
- Gary Attman, USM Board of Regents;
- Robert Bedingfield, Partner; Ernst & Young;
- Aminta Breaux, President, Bowie State University;
- Veronica Cool, Managing Partner, Cool & Associates LLC;
- Ellen Fish, USM Board of Regents;
- Patricia Florestano, Former Maryland Secretary of Higher Education;
- Geoff Gonella, Board Chair, University of Maryland, College Park (UMCP) Foundation Trustees;
- Michelle Gourdine, USM Board of Regents;
- Freeman Hrabowski, III, President, University of Maryland, Baltimore County
- Robert Kauffman, Chair, Council of University System Faculty; Professor, Frostburg State University
- Isiah “Ike” Leggett, USM Board of Regents;
- Robert Neall, USM Board of Regents;
- Drew Needham, Student Member, USM Board of Regents;
- Robert Rauch, USM Board of Regents;
- Kimberly Schatzel, President, Towson University;
- Bonnie Stein, Board Chair, USM Foundation
“I am pleased that the search committee brings together such an accomplished group with exceptional leadership ability,” Gooden said. “Our goal is to recruit an exceptional leader who will leverage the collective strength of our system and work with our presidents to meet the research, innovation and workforce goals of the State of Maryland. I am confident that this is the search committee that will get us there.”
The committee will meet with USM stakeholders, review nominations and applications and conduct interviews with candidates.
The Board of Regents will then make a final selection from the top candidates given to them.