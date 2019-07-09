  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMLove Island
    9:30 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    10:00 PMBlood & Treasure
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By Mike Hellgren
Filed Under:Baltimore News, Camden Yards, Howard Street, Local TV, M&T Bank Stadium, Pratt Street, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A water main break and an underground collapse have closed major streets and have disrupted light rail services in downtown Baltimore.

City Officials are asking commuters to avoid Pratt Street and to allow extra time traveling through the downtown area.

The problem started after a 12-inch water main break on Monday, and a separate incident where the ground around a manhole collapsed, trapping a worker.

“It’s ridiculous,” one Baltimore resident told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren.

City Crews used radar to look for areas where the ground collapsed underneath Howard Street in downtown Baltimore.

Related Coverage 

A worker was trapped underground on Monday while working on electrical equipment and had to be hospitalized.

“We will continue to proceed stabilizing the area with the goal of restoring some kind of normal service eventually in terms of traffic flow,” David McMillian, Emergency Management Director, said.

The light rail is not operating between Camden Yards and North Ave.

“I got to find another way to get to work,” one man said.

The City is still investigating the cause of the underground Howard Street collapse and the relationship between heavy rains and a water main break that flooded a service area around M&T Bank Stadium.

Officials don’t know when streets, or the light rail, will reopen.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s