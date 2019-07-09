



A water main break and an underground collapse have closed major streets and have disrupted light rail services in downtown Baltimore.

City Officials are asking commuters to avoid Pratt Street and to allow extra time traveling through the downtown area.

The problem started after a 12-inch water main break on Monday, and a separate incident where the ground around a manhole collapsed, trapping a worker.

“It’s ridiculous,” one Baltimore resident told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren.

City Crews used radar to look for areas where the ground collapsed underneath Howard Street in downtown Baltimore.

A worker was trapped underground on Monday while working on electrical equipment and had to be hospitalized.

“We will continue to proceed stabilizing the area with the goal of restoring some kind of normal service eventually in terms of traffic flow,” David McMillian, Emergency Management Director, said.

The light rail is not operating between Camden Yards and North Ave.

“I got to find another way to get to work,” one man said.

The City is still investigating the cause of the underground Howard Street collapse and the relationship between heavy rains and a water main break that flooded a service area around M&T Bank Stadium.

Officials don’t know when streets, or the light rail, will reopen.