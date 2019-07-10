ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — Some schools will be getting some work done, as the Board of Education of Anne Arundel County approved more than $9.7 million in construction contracts for work at 30 schools across the county on Wednesday.
More than $7.7 million was approved for the design of a new Old Mill West High School, scheduled to be built on the current site of Papa John’s Farm in Millersville.
The project will be the first in a series that would see the current three-school complex on Patriot Lane- which houses Old Mill High School, Old Mill Middle School North and Old Mill Middle School South- split into three separate facilities.
The school would be completed in 2023.
The contracts approved by the Board today also include more than $803,000 to design and construct security vestibules at 24 more schools, with double entryways designed to prevent visitors from having direct access to classrooms or hallways.
Vestibules will be constructed at the following schools under the contracts approved:
Bodkin, Broadneck, Brooklyn Park, Central, Davidsonville, Four Seasons, Glendale, Hilltop, Jacobsville, North Glen, and Oak Hill elementary schools; Annapolis, Bates, Brooklyn Park, Central, Corkran, Crofton, George Fox, Lindale, Macarthur, Meade, and Southern middle schools; and Marley Glen and Ruth Parker Eason schools.
The Board also approved $309,000 in contracts to conduct feasibility studies at Hillsmere, Quarterfield, Rippling Woods elementary schools, and more than $835,000 in contracts to design and construct kindergarten additions at Sunset and Van Bokkelen Elementary Schools.