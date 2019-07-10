  • WJZ 13On Air

By Paul Gessler
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young will mark 100 days on the job Thursday, and now the former city council president who took over after former Mayor Catherine Pugh resigned is publicly floating the idea of running for a full term in 2020.

Young said he hasn’t ruled out the possibility but added he needs to speak with his family about the decision first.

RELATED COVERAGE

He had previously said he was not considering running and would return to the city council. Now, Young said he’s “open” to the idea of seeking another term.

“I know what I said originally,” Young said Wednesday, “but I have a right to (keep) to my options open.”

The mayor cited his staff’s reaction to many of the city’s challenges in recent months: from a ransomware attack that took down some city services for months to water main breaks at the Poe Homes which left residents without water for more than a week.

“Me and my staff have navigated and had workarounds for everything that has happened in the city,” he said.

While nothing is set in stone, Young said he wants to make one thing clear.

“I have a right to change and keep my options open, and I will leave it at that,” he said.

