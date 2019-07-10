BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Commission for Historical and Architectural Preservation is taking a fresh look at the former home of jazz musician Cab Calloway.

Cab Calloway– king of swing, world-renown musician and singer had a career that would include the million record seller Minnie the Moocher and bandleader at the New York Cotton Club.

The building in the 2200 block of Druid Hill Avenue is deemed structurally unsound and one of six scheduled for demolition

His efforts to preserve the building as a historic landmark landed Calloway’s grandson Pete Brooks in a live stream hearing with the Commission for Historical and Architectural Preservation.

“We’ve certainly solicited the interest of the National Trust For Historic Preservation which has recently saved Nina Simone’s home and John Coltrane’s home,” said Peter Brooks.

But neighborhood activists have long-planned to demolish the buildings and create a park on the block, naming it Cab Calloway Square and preserving the facade and marble steps of the Calloway House.

“We love Cab Calloway’s history but let me just say there was an agreement to create this facade as a part of the park and that’s where we would like to continue to go,” said Anthony Pressley, Druid Heights Community Development Corporation.

Advocates for the park believe it would better serve the community interest.

No date has been set for the demolition while these issues are worked out.