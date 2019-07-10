BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Companies hoping to operate dockless bicycles or electric scooters in Baltimore are now able to apply for the city’s dockless vehicle program, transportation department officials said Wednesday.
Dockless vehicles, which have popped up in parts of the city in recent months, are equipped with GPS sensors and are available for rent using a smartphone. Unlike other vehicle-sharing programs, dockless vehicles do not have to be returned to a station after use.
The city had previously held a six-month pilot and sought community feedback before launching the program.
A number of people who responded to a city survey on dockless vehicles expressed safety concerns regarding their use as well as the potential for vandalism and lack of enforcement of rules.
In the final rules for the program, companies will be required to install speed limiters on scooters preventing them from going faster than 15 miles per hour.
Operators have until July 24 to apply for a permit, which will be good for one year beginning in August. Up to four companies will be given a permit.
The department of transportation estimates the program will cost $280,000 in its first year, all of which will be covered by fees charged to the companies receiving a permit.