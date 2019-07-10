Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Four men were sentenced Wednesday in connection with a string of more than two dozen violent carjackings and thefts in the Baltimore area over several months in 2017.
The men, ranging in age from 18 to 20, were sentenced to between 40 and 50 years in prison on charges related to the carjacking ring.
The state attorney general’s office said the group would run into vehicles they targeted and then attack the victims while pretending to exchange contact information.
Some of the attacks reportedly left victims hospitalized with broken bones.
The group also targeted some victims multiple times by using stolen key fobs and identification to steal other property from the victims weeks or months after the first carjacking, the attorney general’s office said.
The four men are:
- Tyheim Gray, 20, sentenced to 50 years with all but 17 years suspended for carjacking conspiracy, armed carjacking and a theft scheme over $100,000.
- Travon Williamston, 18, sentenced to 40 years with all but 13 years suspended for carjacking conspiracy, armed carjacking, using a firearm in a crime of violence and a theft scheme over $100,000. Williamston, who was underage at the time, was charged as an adult.
- Daquan Johnson, 19, sentenced to 50 years with all but 20 years suspended for carjacking conspiracy, armed carjacking, and a theft scheme over $100,000.
- Dalante Graham, 19, sentenced to 40 years with all but 17 years suspended for carjacking conspiracy, armed carjacking, using a firearm in a crime of violence, and a theft scheme over $100,000.
