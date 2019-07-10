Comments (2)
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A stretch of the light rail could be closed for weeks in downtown Baltimore following an underground collapse caused by a water main break.
Baltimore city officials say it could take a few weeks to repair the damage from the water main break near Pratt and Howard streets.
Crews worked through the night and they believe they can reopen roads as soon as possible. Pratt Street will be closed to traffic through Friday. But it could take weeks for the MTA Light Rail to reopen.
Light RailLink service continues to be temporarily suspended between North Avenue and Camden Yards stations.
More fallout from the democratic leaders of this city! The ongoing demise of our infrastructure around this city is catching up to them. You can only put this stuff off for so long till it implodes and you have what we are seeing more and more of and now this! AGAIN obvious continual failures by the long time democratic rule of this city…Everyone knows full well the condition of our infrastructure has been in question and they have been warned about for years. It’s only going to get worse and you can lay it in the laps of the democratic leaders. Watch and see!! Look at the deplorable condition all of our bridges, roads, water main ruptures and frequent underground fires around this city! Can you imagine what we don’t know about yet and you can count on the problems are there and brewing. But count and wait for the democratic rhetoric and excuses it’s coming, that’s what they do!
OH BOY!! Traffic should be a delight! They just got done with that long mess of the Poe huge water main break a week ago. SMH…