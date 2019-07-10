BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating an overnight shooting in West Baltimore that injured a 34-year-old man.
Officers received an alert at around 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Westwood Avenue.
Moments later, an officer who was on a car stop in the area was flagged down by a man who was driving an SUV. That man stated his friend who was with him had been shot in the left forearm.
The officer called for a medic who then took the 34-year-old man to an area hospital, where he was treated for a non-life threatening injury.
Shooting detectives responded and found a crime scene in the area mentioned above.
Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2477 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BREAKING NEWS MICROZONE SCORE UPDATE… Microzone=0 Shootings/Murders=38 and one poor dog… Send in the mop up/crime scene tape crew. NEXT…
The VIOLENT HOODRATS don’t care who gets caught in the crossfire!