  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, gun violence, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Shootings, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating an overnight shooting in West Baltimore that injured a 34-year-old man.

Officers received an alert at around 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Westwood Avenue.

Moments later, an officer who was on a car stop in the area was flagged down by a man who was driving an SUV. That man stated his friend who was with him had been shot in the left forearm.

The officer called for a medic who then took the 34-year-old man to an area hospital, where he was treated for a non-life threatening injury.

Shooting detectives responded and found a crime scene in the area mentioned above.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2477 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Comments (2)
  1. rightismight (@hardworkingtim) says:
    July 10, 2019 at 11:23 am

    BREAKING NEWS MICROZONE SCORE UPDATE… Microzone=0 Shootings/Murders=38 and one poor dog… Send in the mop up/crime scene tape crew. NEXT…

    Reply
  2. rightismight (@hardworkingtim) says:
    July 10, 2019 at 11:27 am

    The VIOLENT HOODRATS don’t care who gets caught in the crossfire!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s