Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in east Baltimore on Wednesday night.
Police were called to the 1200 block of Milton Street around 9:50 p.m. for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.