Comments
ELDERSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — A man shot outside an Eldersburg flooring store Wednesday morning is an employee of the company, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said.
The shooting happened around 5:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of Progress Way.
When first responders arrived, they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was flown to Shock Trauma with unspecified injuries.
The shooting does not appear to be random and there is no threat to the larger community, the sheriff’s office said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-386-2572 or 1-888-399-TIPP.