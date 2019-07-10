Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Christopher Rather, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers


BALTIMORE (AP) — Prosecutors say a Baltimore murder defendant bound, beat and stabbed his former prom date, leaving her body to be discovered in a high school’s bleachers.

The Baltimore Sun reports prosecutors presented evidence Tuesday they say proves Christopher Rather killed his ex-girlfriend Jasmine Pierce-Morris last June.

Rather’s defense attorney says he’s innocent. He says investigators mishandled evidence and set out to blame the boyfriend.

But prosecutors accused Rather of killing Pierce-Morris because she was seeing someone new.

They revealed her last text message to a friend, saying she was meeting Rather at the football field. It said: “I think this going be our last conversation. … ain’t that good news?!?”

She was found bound by ropes with beating, stabbing and strangulation wounds.

