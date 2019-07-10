Comments
(CBS News) — Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser sent a letter to President Trump requesting more funds for the district’s Emergency Planning and Security Fund, since major events like the president’s 4th of July “Salute to America” parade and President George H.W. Bush’s funeral have depleted the fund. Bowser asked to be fully reimbursed for the $1.7 million the fund provided for 4th of July events.
Bowser wrote in her letter that the EPSF will be fully depleted by the end of 2019, with a deficit of $6 million.
“These overages can be attributed to declining reserves, increased demand for heightened security, and a one-time draw down of $7.3 million to cover security costs associated with the 2017 Presidential Inauguration,” Bowser said. She noted that Congress only provides the EPSF an annual budget of $13 million, when annual expenditures are closer to $16.5 million.