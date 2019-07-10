Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Do you love Old Bay and want the whole world to know? Next week, you can get a custom Old Bay tattoo — free of charge.
Old Bay and the Baltimore Tattoo Museum are offering free tattoos from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on July 17 in honor of National Tattoo Day.
Old Bay Searching For Its ‘Ultimate Fan’ This Summer
The custom-designed tattoos, including an Old Bay can and crabs, will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at the museum.
Participants need to be at least 18 years old as of July 1, in good health and sign a release.
The event is inspired by an online contest searching for the ultimate Old Bay fan this summer.