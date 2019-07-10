Filed Under:flash flooding, home collapses, Local TV, Montgomery County, Mudslide, Potomac, Talkers


POTOMAC, Md. (WJZ) — A Potomac home collapsed after heavy rains Monday caused a mudslide.

The mudslide caused a wall in the home in the 9800 block of Clydesdale Street to collapse. The house sunk into the ground and left pavers and part of the patio around the pool broken.

Credit: WUSA9

Credit: WUSA9

According to Montgomery County Fire And Rescue, all the occupants got out of the home and no one was injured.

Flooding Washes Away Roads, Home; Forces Water Rescues In Montgomery County

Montgomery County was hard hit by the storms Monday.

Flash flooding washed away roads and forced water rescues of stranded motorists.

DC and parts of Virginia saw major flooding too. There were videos of Metro cars and stations flooding, as reported by WUSA9.

 

