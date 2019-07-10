Comments
POTOMAC, Md. (WJZ) — A Potomac home collapsed after heavy rains Monday caused a mudslide.
POTOMAC, Md. (WJZ) — A Potomac home collapsed after heavy rains Monday caused a mudslide.
The mudslide caused a wall in the home in the 9800 block of Clydesdale Street to collapse. The house sunk into the ground and left pavers and part of the patio around the pool broken.
According to Montgomery County Fire And Rescue, all the occupants got out of the home and no one was injured.
Flooding Washes Away Roads, Home; Forces Water Rescues In Montgomery County
Montgomery County was hard hit by the storms Monday.
Flash flooding washed away roads and forced water rescues of stranded motorists.
DC and parts of Virginia saw major flooding too. There were videos of Metro cars and stations flooding, as reported by WUSA9.