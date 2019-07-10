PRINCESS ANNE, MD. (WJZ) — The escapee from Princess Anne has been apprehended by Maryland State Police in Wicomico County on Wednesday.
Anthony Lowell Horsey, Jr., 29, of Westover was caught at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, a passenger in a car traveling on Rum Ridge Road toward the Maryland/Delaware state line.
He will be held without bond at the Somerset County Detention Center.
Before 8 p.m. Tuesday night, Horsey had been served a warrant for armed robbery, first and second-degree assualt, reckless endangerment, firearm use during a felony and other related charges.
But around 10:45 p.m. he was in handcuffs while being escorted to the back door of the Somerset County Detention Center when he escaped.
He faces additional charges as a result. The investigation continues, police said.