TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Grab your popcorn and a blanket, Towson University is bringing back its community movie nights!
The university will host two movie nights for greater Baltimore-area families this summer, in its fourth year of the series.
Movie watchers can meet at Johnny Unitas Stadium, where they can watch it on the stadium video board.
TU will feature Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse on July 20 and Aladdin on August 17.
Both Saturday viewings will begin with gates opening at 6 p.m. and the movie beginning at 7 p.m.
Guests can park in Lots 13 and 14 and should enter through Gate C.
And you won’t go hungry- the first 200 people will get free hotdogs, beverages and Rita’s Italian Ice. TU will also have balloon creations, inflatables, a photo booth and face painting.
Those attending are encouraged to bring school supplies- including three-ring binders, markers, pencils, pens, crayons, notebook paper, folders, highlighters, scissors, rulers, pencil containers and book bags for donation to The Exchangeree, which helps provide supplies to classrooms in Baltimore County Public Schools.