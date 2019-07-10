BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives arrested two men during a traffic stop in Baltimore for drug possession and firearm-related charges Tuesday afternoon.
The two men were stopped for an equipment violation on a red Honda Accord in the area of Tungston Street and 3rd Street.
K9 Nova responded and conducted a scan of the vehicle and alerted police of the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. During the search of the vehicle, located in a compartment underneath the center console, the following items were found/seized:
- 32 Caliber Keltec Model P32 handgun (1) round in the chamber (8) rounds in the magazine
- 14.03 grams of suspected Heroin/Fentanyl
- 9.53 grams of suspected Crack Cocaine
- black digital scale
Police also found 16 glass vials of suspected crack-cocaine weighing around 13.48 grams on the passenger’s person.
Both suspects are prohibited from possessing firearms.
(Listed in order of appearance) Credit: AACO
Tarrell Thomas Powell, 28, of Baltimore, is charged with the following:
- CDS: Poss W/I Dist: Narc (3 Counts)
- Dist/Pwid Fentnyl/Heroin Mix
- Cds: Possess-Not Marijuana (3 Counts)
- Illegal Poss Ammo
- Firearm/Drug Traf Crime
- Firearm Use/Fel-Viol Crim
- Reg Firearm:Illegal Possession
- Firearm Poss W/Fel Convict
- Loaded Handgun In Vehicle
- Handgun In Vehicle
Kendall Jordan Christian, 28, also of Baltimore, is charged with the following:
- CDS: Poss W/I Dist: Narc (3 Counts)
- Dist/Pwid Fentnyl/Heroin Mix
- CDS: Possess-Not Marijuana (3 Counts)
- Illegal Poss Ammo
- Firearm/Drug Traf Crime
- Firearm Use/Fel-Viol Crim
- Reg Firearm: Illegal Possession
- Firearm Poss W/Fel Convict
- Loaded Handgun In Vehicle
- Handgun In Vehicle