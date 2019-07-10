  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives arrested two men during a traffic stop in Baltimore for drug possession and firearm-related charges Tuesday afternoon.

The two men were stopped for an equipment violation on a red Honda Accord in the area of Tungston Street and 3rd Street.

K9 Nova responded and conducted a scan of the vehicle and alerted police of the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. During the search of the vehicle, located in a compartment underneath the center console, the following items were found/seized:

  • 32 Caliber Keltec Model P32 handgun (1) round in the chamber (8) rounds in the magazine
  • 14.03 grams of suspected Heroin/Fentanyl
  • 9.53 grams of suspected Crack Cocaine
  • black digital scale

Police also found 16 glass vials of suspected crack-cocaine weighing around 13.48 grams on the passenger’s person.

Both suspects are prohibited from possessing firearms.


(Listed in order of appearance) Credit: AACO

Tarrell Thomas Powell, 28, of Baltimore, is charged with the following:

  • CDS: Poss W/I Dist: Narc (3 Counts)
  • Dist/Pwid Fentnyl/Heroin Mix
  • Cds: Possess-Not Marijuana (3 Counts)
  • Illegal Poss Ammo
  • Firearm/Drug Traf Crime
  • Firearm Use/Fel-Viol Crim
  • Reg Firearm:Illegal Possession
  • Firearm Poss W/Fel Convict
  • Loaded Handgun In Vehicle
  • Handgun In Vehicle

Kendall Jordan Christian, 28, also of Baltimore, is charged with the following:

  • CDS: Poss W/I Dist: Narc (3 Counts)
  • Dist/Pwid Fentnyl/Heroin Mix
  • CDS: Possess-Not Marijuana (3 Counts)
  • Illegal Poss Ammo
  • Firearm/Drug Traf Crime
  • Firearm Use/Fel-Viol Crim
  • Reg Firearm: Illegal Possession
  • Firearm Poss W/Fel Convict
  • Loaded Handgun In Vehicle
  • Handgun In Vehicle
