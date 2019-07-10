  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Marty Bass, Weather Blog

Hi Everyone!

We started this day a bit more humid than yesterday. And this afternoon will be about 3 degrees warmer than yesterday. It is the 10th of the month and we are a third of the way through July. It is Summer and feeling like the season. As it should.

And it is starting to look like the season, the tropical season, along the Gulf Coast. You will be hearing about what is now called “Invest 92.” It might intensify and get the name Barry before not too long. The projected track would bring a lot of rain to the SW Gulf Coast, especially Louisiana. Something we will watch closely.

Thinking about what’s up for dinner, and maybe some grilling, out of the glare of the afternoon sun, around 6, it should be clear and 88°. Have at it.

Enjoy the day, and make it a safe one.

MB!

