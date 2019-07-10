By Bob Turk
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A very normal July day as we topped out at 89, our normal is 88.

Lots of sunshine and relatively comfortable humidity as well.

Tomorrow a cold front will bring thunderstorms and possible heavy rain, and gusty winds, as the humidity will increase to uncomfortable levels.

Some drier air will move back by late Friday, and warm temperatures will be around all weekend.

In the Gulf of Mexico, a tropical depression is expected to form and may become a Category One hurricane before making landfall in western Louisianna or east Texas by the weekend.

Flooding rains will be a major issue there over the next few days. Bob Turk

