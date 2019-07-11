WJZ WEATHER:Areal Flood Warning For Baltimore and Harford Counties, Baltimore City until 1:30 a.m. Friday
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in north Baltimore that left one man dead and two women injured on Thursday night.

Police were called to the 5600 block of The Alameda around 6:56 p.m. for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso and two women suffering from gunshot wounds to the ear and leg.

Medics transported the victims to area hospitals where the man was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

 

