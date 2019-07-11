BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The countdown is on to one of the biggest online shopping days of the year, Amazon Prime Day.

It’s an exclusive shopping event for Amazon Prime members– held on July 15 and July 16.

“Amazon products, TVs, electronics, furniture, you name it,” said Rachel Lighty, with the Amazon fulfillment center in Baltimore. “You’ll see millions of deals going live leading up to Prime Day which is July 15 and 16,”

Come Monday, Amazon’s six operation centers in Maryland will be rocking, including the one million square feet fulfillment center in Baltimore which has 3,000 full-time employees.

“I feel like I’m a part of something big,” said Amazon employee Jacqueline Pence. “The health benefits are awesome, the pay rate is awesome, it’s real beneficial,”

For the first time, WJZ got a behind the scenes tour of the local center as they prepare for Prime Day, from stowing to picking and packaging to shipping.

“A facility like this one can ship up to several hundred thousand packages a day,” Lighty said.

Some deals are already being offered, like the Amazon Fire TV Recast, but it’s not just big businesses taking advantage of Prime Day.

“41,000 small and medium-sized businesses, authors and developers actually use Amazon products and services right here in Maryland. So they are based here in Maryland,” Lighty said.

Last year, those businesses had $1.5 billion in sales on Prime Day.

But the catch with Prime Day is you have to be an Amazon Prime member, but they do offer one month of free Prime membership.