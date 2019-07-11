BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police said four people were shot late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Two of the victims died from their injuries.
Officials said a shooting victim arrived at an area hospital around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. The 25-year-old man was suffering a non-life threatening gunshot wound in his calf.
An investigation revealed the victim was leaving a liquor store in the 5900 block of York Rd. when he was approached by five unknown males who said they were trying to rob him. Police said the victim attempted to run away but was shot.
About an hour later at 10:45 p.m., officers responded to the 5900 block of Radecke Ave. for a report of a shooting. They found a man who had been shot and took him to Johns Hopkins at Bayview where he was pronounced dead.
The victim has not been identified. Detectives are working to find a suspect and motive.
The third shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. Thursday. Police found a 34-year-old man who had been shot in the left hand in the 800 block of E. Eager St. He was taken to the hospital in good condition.
Investigators determined the victim was a sedan driver who was robbed by his customer. After the shooting, the suspect took the victim’s car.
The last shooting happened around 4:50 a.m. near Morgan State University. Baltimore City Police responded to the 700 block of Loch Raven Blvd. after being called by Morgan State Police.
A man was found with gunshot wounds in his upper body and pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information about any of these shootings is asked to contact Baltimore City Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
