BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Due to an underground water main break in Baltimore City, multiple roads have been temporarily closed around Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Fans are encouraged to allow more time getting to and from the park for this weekend’s games against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Pratt Street is closed between Paca Street and Hopkins Place, Southbound Howard Street is closed between Lombard Street and Conway Street, Northbound I-395 is closed north of Conway Street and all traffic must turn right onto Conway Street.
Fans coming to the ballpark from the north and traveling through the city will be able to access the ballpark via Conway Street from the east or Lee Street — via Russell Street — from the west.
Fans entering Baltimore via I-395 North — Exit 53 — can still access the ballpark parking lots and Lee Street via the Russell Street exit on the right. Fans who do not exit right and remain on I-395 North will be diverted onto Conway Street due to the Howard Street closure.
Light Rail service is running as scheduled from the south to Camden Yards. Light Rail service from the north is interrupted between North Avenue and Camden Yards, and shuttle bus service is in place between North Avenue and Camden Yards to accommodate passengers.