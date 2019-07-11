Nationwide ICE raids to arrest members of undocumented families have been scheduled to begin Sunday, according to reports.

U.S. Senator Ben Cardin, a senior member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and Special Representative on Anti-Semitism, Racism, and Intolerance for the Organization for Security and Cooperation In Europe Parliamentary Assembly, released the following statement in regard to potential ICE raids:

“The federal government cannot be tearing apart families, including separating American-citizen children from their immigrant parents. President Trump needs to refocus his attention, and our limited immigration enforcement resources, on removing violent criminals from our communities. In addition to the fear he is causing across communities nationwide, this weekend’s rumored raids likely will tear apart families on American soil, harming children and whole communities. DHS may wind up aggravating its existing problem at the border by trying to house even more family members and children in temporary, overcrowded, and sub-standard facilities. Instead, the White House should sit down with Congress and work on a comprehensive immigration reform package that both strengthens our border security and addresses the root causes of the migration crisis while providing a pathway to citizenship for long-standing residents who now call America home.

“I appreciate those organizations in Maryland and around the country that are working to support immigrant families and residents. Everyone has rights; we must make sure that all affected in our communities know them.”