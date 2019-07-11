  • WJZ 13On Air

LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — A new online tool allows users to track noise from planes arriving at and departing from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

BWI launched the WebTrak system this week. It shows users noise measurements from permanent monitors in areas near the airport.

Users can also submit noise complaints right from the program.

Data from flights will be available for up to 90 days.

Those who live near the airport have expressed concerns about noise levels amid the airport’s effort to add five new gates in the Southwest terminal. That project and an associated renovation could cost $55 million.

