BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A number of eye drops manufactured by Altaire Pharmaceuticals and sold under the CVS Health brand are being recalled less than a week after similar products at Walgreens and Walmart were taken off shelves.
The company said concerns that the products may not be sterile led them to issue a recall. Using a non-sterile product intended to be sterile can result in serious injury or death.
The affected products were sold at CVS stores dating back as far as 2016. So far, there have been no reports of anyone being injured.
Affected products are:
- CVS Health Natural Tears Lubricant Eye Drops Preservative Free Item#: 538397 Product Size: 0.6 mL x 32 ct
- CVS Health Lubricant Eye Drops for Mild to Moderate Dry Eye Item#: 317916 Product Size: 15 mL
- CVS Health Lubricant Eye Drops for Mild to Moderate Dry Eye Item#: 247887 Product Size: 30 mL
- CVS Health Dry Eye Relief Eye Drops Item#: 317914 Product Size: 15 mL
- CVS Health Dry Eye Relief Eye Drops Item#: 457802 Product Size: 30 mL
- CVS Health Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops Sensitive Solution Item#: 495334 Product Size: 0.6 mL x 60 ct
- CVS Health Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops Sensitive Solution Item#: 994883 Product Size: 0. 6 mL x 30 ct
- CVS Health Preservative Free Lubricant Gel Drops Dry Eye Relief Item#: 634634 Product Size: 0.6 mL x 30
- CVS Health Lubricating Gel Drops for Anytime Use Item#: 563420 Product Size: 10 mL
- CVS Health Overnight Lubricating Eye Ointment Item#: 881532 Product Size: 3.5 gram
- CVS Health Lubricant Eye Ointment Item#: 247881 Product Size: 3.5 gram
- CVS Health Extra Strength Lubricant Gel Drops Item#: 799143 Product Size: 15 mL
- CVS Health Extra Strength Lubricant Gel Drops Twin Pack Item#: 258587 Product Size: 2 x 15 mL
- CVS Health Fast Acting Lubricant Eye Drops Dry Eye Therapy Item#: 895160 Product Size: 15 mL
- CVS Health Fast Acting Lubricant Eye Drops Dry Eye Therapy Twin Pack Item#: 994881 Product Size: 2 x 10 mL
- CVS Health Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops Sensitive Solution Item#: 495301 Product Size: 0.6 mL x 30ct
- CVS Health Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops Sensitive Solution Item#: 457791 Product Size: 0.6 mL x 70ct
- CVS Health Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops Advanced Relief Item#: 563442 Product Size: 0.6 mL x 30
- CVS Health Lubricant Eye Drops Advanced Relief Item#: 563419 Product Size: 10 mL
- CVS Health Fast Acting Lubricant Eye Drops Preservative Free Item#: 994882 Product Size: 0.6 mL x 24 ct
- CVS Health Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops Fast Acting Item#: 258625 Product Size: 0.6 mL x 60 ct
- CVS Health Lubricant Gel Drops-Moderate to Severe Dry Eye Relief Item#: 799145 Product Size: 30 mL
- CVS Health Multi-Action Relief Drops Item#: 694954 Product Size: 15 mL
- CVS Health Lubricant Eye Drops Lasting Dry Eye Relief Item#:968210 Product Size: 10 mL
- CVS Health Lubricant Eye Drops Lasting Dry Eye Relief Twin Pack Item#: 495323 Product Size: 2 x 10 mL
- CVS Health Maximum Redness Relief Eye Drops Item#: 994880 Product Size: 15 mL
- CVS Health Redness Relief Item#: 317912 Product Size: 15 mL
- CVS Health Redness Relief Item#: 457799 Product Size: 30 mL
- CVS Health Lubricant Eye Drops Multi-Symptom Eye Relief Item#: 563431 Product Size: 15 mL
- CVS Health Lubricant Eye Ointment Sensitive Formula Item#: 247885 Product Size: 3.5 gram
A full list of lot numbers included in the recall can be found on the Food and Drug Administration’s website.