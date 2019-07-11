Comments
LUSBY, Md. (WJZ) — An early morning fire destroyed a 45-foot ocean yacht in Calvert County Thursday.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s office said the fire was reported around 4:18 a.m. Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control in 30 minutes.
The flames caused an estimated $161,000 in damage.
Officials are investigating what caused the fire, though it was believed to have started in the stern of the boat. No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to call the fire marshal’s office at 410-456-1722 or 443-550-6820.