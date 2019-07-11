WJZ WEATHER:Areal Flood Warning For Baltimore and Harford Counties, Baltimore City until 1:30 a.m. Friday
Baltimore, Baltimore News, Howard County Animal Control, Local TV, Missing Goat


COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — A goat that has been wandering around Howard County has been corralled by residents.

Columbia residents reported seeing a goat and were concerned for its safety.

Since then, the goat was corralled and is now being cared for by Howard County Animal Control.

On Wednesday, they posed with the animal who is now nicknamed Billy The Kid.

Billy is looking for a new home, so if you are interested in adopting him, give animal control a call.

