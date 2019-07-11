Comments
COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — A goat that has been wandering around Howard County has been corralled by residents.
Goat Seen Wandering Around Parts Of Columbia
Columbia residents reported seeing a goat and were concerned for its safety.
Since then, the goat was corralled and is now being cared for by Howard County Animal Control.
On Wednesday, they posed with the animal who is now nicknamed Billy The Kid.
Billy is looking for a new home, so if you are interested in adopting him, give animal control a call.