ELLICOTT CITY, MD. (WJZ) — A Howard County police officer was injured Thursday after his marked police vehicle was rear-ended while on a traffic call in Ellicott City.
Police said at around 11:30 a.m., the officer responded to the ramp from Route 100 westbound to Route 29 northbound to investigate a minor property damage collision.
He was in the driver’s seat of his patrol vehicle with emergency lights activated and stopped in the right lane to divert traffic from the earlier collision when his vehicle was struck from behind by a 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser.
The officer was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and is in fair condition, police said.
The driver of the PT Cruiser was taken to St. Agnes Hospital with minor injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
Police remind drivers of Maryland’s Move Over law, which requires drivers approaching a stopped emergency vehicle with red, yellow or amber flashing to move over a lane if possible or slow down while passing.