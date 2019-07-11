  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Police, K-9 officer dies, K9 Ryn, Local TV, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police K-9 Officer Ryn, a ten-year veteran of the department, died this week, the police department said Thursday.

In a post on the department’s Facebook page, officials said Ryn was put to sleep due to various medical issues.

RELATED COVERAGE

Earlier this year, the department welcomed eight new four-legged officers to its ranks.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s