Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police K-9 Officer Ryn, a ten-year veteran of the department, died this week, the police department said Thursday.
In a post on the department’s Facebook page, officials said Ryn was put to sleep due to various medical issues.
Earlier this year, the department welcomed eight new four-legged officers to its ranks.