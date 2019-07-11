



Maryland Department of Transportation officials said Thursday they are unsure about the timeline for repairs of a large water main break and sinkhole downtown and have temporarily suspended services between Camden Yards and North Avenue stops.

“The safety of our riders is our first priority,” said MDOT MTA Chief Operations Officer Sean Adgerson. “We look forward to the Baltimore City Department of Public Works promptly completing these repairs, so we can restore full service quickly and minimize the impact on our riders.”

A free bus bridge is available to Light RailLink customers.

During Monday’s torrential downpours, a water main broke at Howard and Pratt streets in the heart of downtown Baltimore. That break created and sinkhole and major flooding by the stadium — water covered the tracks.

Light Rail Could Be Closed For Weeks After Water Main Break In Downtown Baltimore

With more rain forecasted Thursday, The Department of Public Works said crews will be busy creating a bypass for a damaged 36-inch storm drain to avoid flooding.

WJZ was on the scene as workers used a crane and other equipment to dig debris out of the sinkhole.

Now, work to stabilize the ground is underway so repairs can be made.

Officials believe they can reopen Pratt Street by Friday to vehicle traffic. But it could take weeks for the MTA Light Rail to reopen. At this time, there’s no exact timeline.

DPW Director Rudy Chow said they are working on restoring the area first and making it safe before they proceed to make actual repairs.

In the meantime, the repairs are creating gridlock during rush hour downtown. And more traffic is expected on Friday when the Orioles play at home.