WJZ WEATHER:Flash Flood Warning In Effect In Baltimore City, Baltimore And Harford Counties Until 7:45 p.m.
By Max McGee
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Loyola University, Summer Slide Program, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We all remember when we were kids in school, and the moment that June dismissal bell rang, it was summer mode.

That also meant that some of us would forget everything we learned.

Loyola University is hosting the Summer Slide Program, a scholars program, to help prevent children from forgetting what they learned over the school year.

“Think of it like exercise,” Literacy Division Director Kristina Collins said. “If you go hard in the gym and you’re pumping iron, and you’re doing your thing nine months straight, you’re feeling great. Imagine stopping for three months. You’re definitely going to feel it physically. It’s the same thing with that literacy development.”

Makedah and Nakirah Simsel are learning a lot in the program.

“I learned how to read quicker and clearer than I did before,” Makedah Simsel said.

“I was excited to come back and learn new things and meet new people,” Nakirah Simsel said.

If you would like to sign your child up for the program, it runs through July 31, and it only costs $30.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s