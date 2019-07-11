  • WJZ 13On Air

ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police charged David Marvin Hass Jr. with the death of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son.

Courtesy: Baltimore County Police

Police responded to the 900 block of Garden Drive in Essex on June 29 just before 9 p.m. They said Hass called 911 for a cardiac arrest. He was babysitting the child when the boy stopped breathing.

Officials transported the toddler to MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Results from an autopsy conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner indicated the cause of death to be multiple injuries.

Homicide detectives determined that the injuries the child suffered did not match with what Hass told officers had happened.

Hass was arrested Tuesday and charged with First Degree Child Abuse Resulting in Death and First Degree Murder. He was denied bail status Wednesday.

