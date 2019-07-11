Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was found fatally stabbed in north Baltimore Thursday, police said.
Homicide detectives were called to the 300 block of Belvedere Avenue around 3:15 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive person.
When they arrived, detectives found a man with several stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.