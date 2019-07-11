BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man found shot to death in a car near Morgan State University was a sophomore at the college, officials confirmed Thursday afternoon.

Baltimore Police responded to the scene around 4:50 a.m.

The silver Acura was outside the Morgan View Apartments student housing on the 4700 block of Loch Raven Blvd. It had at least three bullet holes in the doors and the front window.

Early morning homicide near #MorganState student apartments. pic.twitter.com/IkTxGODK4k — Mike Schuh WJZ (@MikeWJZ) July 11, 2019

Police said the victim had several gunshot wounds in his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The university identified the victim as Manuel Luis, 19, a business major from the Earl G. Graves School of Business and Management.

In a statement, university officials said:

At approximately, 4:45 am in the early morning hours off-campus, Manuel became a tragic victim to senseless gun violence. The Baltimore Police Department is currently leading the investigation into his death and has classified it as a homicide. There are no further details at this time. As a community, the Morgan family collectively extends our deepest sympathies and sincere condolences to the Luis family. We ask that you keep them and their extended family and friends in prayer. In moments of despair, we come together and reaffirm our familial ties and bonds as Morganites. Please be reminded that counselors in the University Counseling Center are always available for those in need of assistance. The Center accepts walk-ins and calls at 443-885-3130.

Tributes to Luis poured in on Twitter, with those who knew him calling him “a young man who had a great soul” and said he could smile through anything.

This morning, I lost not only my coworker and a friend, but my brother. RIP to Manny, a young man who had a great soul and a bright future ahead of him. Access won’t be the same without you! Love you bro ❤️ — $ (@sammiethegreat_) July 11, 2019

love while you can. enjoy every hug, every kiss, every smile. bc you never know when it’ll be the last one. we gon keep our heads up for you Manny. you could smile through anything, so we gon do it for you bro. i love you brother #LLMannywell❤️ — Adeola$ulaiman (@AD33___) July 11, 2019

The shooting happened in the street, and not on the Morgan View Apartments property.

Both sides of the road were shut down as Homicide Detectives investigated. Baltimore City Police and Morgan State Police reported to the scene.