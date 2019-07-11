  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (AP) — The state of Maryland is accusing the operator of group homes for developmentally disabled students of failing to give children their medication hundreds of times.

State Attorney General Brian Frosh’s lawsuit also says Delaware-based AdvoServ Inc. often did not provide adequate supervision.

Frosh’s office filed the suit on Wednesday against the company, which also does business under the name Bellwether Behavioral Health. It had a contract until 2016 to educate and care for Maryland children at facilities in Delaware. A 15-year-old Maryland girl died at one such facility that year.

The lawsuit alleges that 10 students did not get prescribed medications 717 times. It says children were left unsupervised and the company tried to cover up staff-on-student assaults.

Calls to a publicly listed number for AdvoServ were not answered Wednesday.

