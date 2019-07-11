BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A flash flood watch was issued for most of the state of Maryland Thursday.
The flash flood watch will be in effect from 2 p.m. Thursday until 2 a.m. Friday.
The watch includes Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties. It also includes Baltimore City. Western Maryland and most of the Eastern Shore are not a part of the watch.
Severe weather is possible later Thursday. Scattered to numerous slow-moving thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening. The storms could cause flash flooding. A few storms could be strong to severe with isolated damaging winds as the main threat.
WJZ’s weather team is tracking the storms.
