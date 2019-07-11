Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Happy birthday Hassan!
One of the lions at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore is now 12-years-old!
Thursday marked the king of the jungle’s birthday.
He’s the bigger of the two lions in the exhibit at the Zoo.
It’s a roarsome day at the Zoo as we celebrate Hassan’s 12th birthday! 🎉🦁🎉 pic.twitter.com/xJbLCRntwH
— Maryland Zoo (@marylandzoo) July 11, 2019
