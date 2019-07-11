  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Hassan, Lions, Local TV, Maryland Zoo In Baltimore, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Happy birthday Hassan!

One of the lions at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore is now 12-years-old!

Thursday marked the king of the jungle’s birthday.

He’s the bigger of the two lions in the exhibit at the Zoo.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s