BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was found shot to death in a car near Morgan State University.

The silver Acura was outside the Morgan View Apartments, student housing on the 4600 block of Loch Raven Blvd. It had at least three bullet holes in the doors and the front window. The shooting happened in the street, and not on the Morgan View Apartments property.

Both sides of the road are shut down as Homicide Detectives investigate. Baltimore City Police and Morgan State Police reported to the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with WJZ for updates.

