  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, CPSC, Local TV, Recall, Smoke Alarm, Smoke detector, Talkers, Universal Security Instruments

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Around 180,000 smoke alarms from a Maryland-based company are being recalled due to a risk that they may fail to alert consumers to a fire.

The smoke detectors, which were manufactured in Hong Kong and imported by Owings Mills-based Universal Security Instruments, were sold online through specialty wholesalers between July 2015 and December 2016.

Courtesy: CPSC

Affected models are the 10 year battery-operated ionization smoke and fire alarms with model numbers MI3050S and MI3050SB and date codes between 2015JAN19 through 2016JUL11.

The U.S Consumer Product Safety Commission said the company has received 134 reports of the alarms not activating properly during installation.

Anyone who purchased the smoke alarm should immediately inspect it by pressing the test button. If it does not sound, consumers should contact Universal Security for a replacement.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s