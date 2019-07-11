OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Around 180,000 smoke alarms from a Maryland-based company are being recalled due to a risk that they may fail to alert consumers to a fire.
The smoke detectors, which were manufactured in Hong Kong and imported by Owings Mills-based Universal Security Instruments, were sold online through specialty wholesalers between July 2015 and December 2016.
Affected models are the 10 year battery-operated ionization smoke and fire alarms with model numbers MI3050S and MI3050SB and date codes between 2015JAN19 through 2016JUL11.
The U.S Consumer Product Safety Commission said the company has received 134 reports of the alarms not activating properly during installation.
Anyone who purchased the smoke alarm should immediately inspect it by pressing the test button. If it does not sound, consumers should contact Universal Security for a replacement.