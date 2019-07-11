ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Two men were caught on camera allegedly stealing rent checks from two Aberdeen apartment complexes.
Affinity Old Post Apartments and Highland Commons Apartments said checks went missing from their locked drop boxes between July 3 and July 5.
Surveillance cameras captured images of two suspects.
The first suspect was described as a black male with a heavy build and facial hair. He was wearing black sweatpants with “ECKO UNLTD” in white lettering down the leg, a grey hooded sweatshirt, and a tan baseball hat in the video.
The other suspect was described as a white male with a medium build and a light-colored goatee. In the footage, he was wearing a bright blue jacket with a white stripe across the front, a blue baseball hat, and blue jeans.
The suspects left together in a small SUV. Police think it could possibly be a Mazda CX-5.
Anyone who recently paid rent to Affinity Old Post Apartments or Highland Commons Apartments should monitor their accounts and report any suspicious activity to the Aberdeen Police Department’s Detective Alexander at 410-272-2121.