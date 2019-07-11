Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Heavy storms and some areas of flooding rains were the main elements of Thursday’s weather.
Some areas picked up over three inches of rain, while many others had barely a half inch.
Drier air will move in Friday along with lots of sunshine. We may top 90 degrees by afternoon, and that dry sunny pattern will stick around this weekend.
Have a nice one! In the meantime, a tropical storm will be moving into Louisianna and Texas, with winds around 70 mph, and very heavy flooding rains and storm surge.
We will continue to track the storm all weekend. Bob Turk