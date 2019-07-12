Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 14-year-old blind Jack Russell terrier mix is looking for a home to spend her last days comfortably.
Princess Moonbeam was found as a stray in Baltimore and taken in by the Maryland SPCA.
She’s had two mammary masses removed, but there’s a chance the breast cancer could still come back.
The sweet girl was trembling when she came to WJZ’s studios on Friday for our noon puppy segment.
She’s looking for someone to keep her company and keep her comfortable until she crosses the rainbow bridge.
Contact the MDSPCA if you’re interested in caring for Princess Moonbeam.