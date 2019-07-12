Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have made an arrest in the fatal fire on East Biddle Street earlier this week.
The charges are set to be announced later Friday.
Body Found At Scene Of Baltimore Fire
Officials said the body was on the first floor of a three-story vacant home in the 600 block of E. Biddle St.
The identity of the victim is not known.
The cause of the fire, and the victim’s death, remains under investigation.