BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The ATF announced the kickoff of a national campaign targeting illegal gun purchasers in the Baltimore area.

The “Don’t Lie For The Other Guy” campaign allows both federal and local agencies to target people who illegally purchase a gun for a prohibited person — otherwise known as “straw” purchasing.

If convicted, a person could face 10 years of jail time and a $250,000 fine.

Learn more on dontlie.org

