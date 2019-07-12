Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The ATF announced the kickoff of a national campaign targeting illegal gun purchasers in the Baltimore area.
The “Don’t Lie For The Other Guy” campaign allows both federal and local agencies to target people who illegally purchase a gun for a prohibited person — otherwise known as “straw” purchasing.
If convicted, a person could face 10 years of jail time and a $250,000 fine.
Learn more on dontlie.org