BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Harbor Tunnel toll plaza on I-895 reopened Friday and is accepting tolls after two employees were diagnosed with legionellosis.

The toll plaza closed Tuesday as health department officials tested the facility.

Results are pending, but The Maryland Transportation Authority treated water systems in the facility as a proactive step. There has been no confirmation of the bacteria in the facility’s systems.

Cash customers can now stop at the toll booths to make payment. Customers without an E-ZPass or cash will be charged the video toll rate, which is 1.5 times the cash/base rate. Additionally, the E-ZPass Customer Service Center and SafeZones payment center in the Harbor Tunnel administration building have reopened.

