ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Nine people were arrested for boating under the influence and 668 citations were handed out on Maryland waterways over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
Maryland Natural Resources police saw a significant decrease in boating accidents over that time period as well.
Saturday Marked One Of The Deadliest Days On Maryland Waters
Officers conducted 1,860 boating safety inspections, 4,434 recreational fishing checks and 184 commercial fishing checks. They also arrested one person for DUI, issued 668 citations and gave out 825 warnings.
“I believe Marylanders understand we are serious about enforcing safe boating as well as the protection and conservation of our aquatic natural resources,” Maryland Natural Resources Police Superintendent Col. Robert “Ken” Ziegler said. “While we did have 11 accidents on our waterways during the holiday timeframe, we had no fatalities, which gives me hope the public are getting the message about responsible and safe boating.”
The operation comes after the deadliest day on the water in Maryland’s history.
Two Bodies Found In The South River After Jet Ski Accident
Natural Resources Police officials said there were three fatal boating accidents in seven hours on Saturday, June 29.
Then a couple died July 3 in a jet ski accident.